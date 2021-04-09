Clear, bling eyeglass frames for girls top winner at UNK's business pitch competition

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Third place – Sydney Redden of Wayne High School, “Helios Bakery,” a gourmet bakery offering cakes, doughnuts, cookies and specialty breads

Honorable mention – Alexis Osborn and Bailey Brooks of Grand Island Senior High School, “Bijou Artworks,” a website that helps high school and college-age artists promote and sell their work

Honorable mention – Benjamin Morse and Jackson Sikes of Grand Island Senior High School, “Cool Comfort,” a cooling pillow with memory foam and an insertable gel pack

“We are so thrilled with the quality of ideas and interest in the Big Idea Nebraska High School event,” said Aliese Hoffman, assistant director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development. “This is the first time we have hosted our Big Idea contest statewide, giving all Nebraska high school students a chance to participate. We expect this competition to continue to grow, creating additional learning and teaching opportunities for high school students and instructors.”

The Big Idea Nebraska High School Competition is free to enter. Prizes were sponsored by the Nebraska Entrepreneurship Task Force.