Cleaning Up: Flooding at UNK's Bruner Hall of Science cancels most classes

KEARNEY — A broken fire sprinkler line overnight has damaged all four floors of Bruner Hall of Science building at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

A sprinkler line on the east side of the fourth floor of the building broke causing significant water damage and canceling nearly every class on Thursday, said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson. Nearly every room experienced some kind of damage.

“All the ceilings, walls, floors have quite a bit of damage with standing water. This occurred sometime overnight, not sure what time,” Gottula said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruner Hall, on the southeast corner of campus, is home to more than 150 classes and offices, including math and science, and a variety of lab animals. None of the animals were injured.

The facilities and custodial staff were in the building today cleaning. Gottula was unsure how long cleanup would take, or about a damage estimate.

“This is going to take days to get cleaned up. This isn’t a one-day deal,” he said. “At this point we don’t know when we will have it cleaned up and repaired and know when it can be occupied for classes.”

UNK officials were working today to relocate and schedule classes at different locations on campus.