Classic Car Tour to cruise old vehicles around to nursing homes Wednesday

KEARNEY — As the leader of the Classic Car Tour to area assisted living and nursing homes, Jerry Erickson keeps to a tight schedule.

“You’ve got traffic and stoplights, so our schedule isn’t steadfast, but I try to keep to it as much as possible,” Erickson said. “Kearney police officers are going to assist us at key intersections like Second Avenue and 56th Street. We make a left hand turn there.”

He expects up to 200 vehicles will participate in the annual tour starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The event is part of 2020 Cruise Nite. Members of the steering committee moved the six-day event from July to October because of health concerns. Organizers expect 400-600 classic and collectible vehicles will be on display at the Show & Shine event on Saturday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks.

The tour to assisted living facilities gives residents a chance to see the vehicles and still maintain social distancing. For members of the public, Erickson notes that the route will go around three city parks — Apollo, Dryden and Centennial — providing a perfect opportunity to see the cars.