Classic Car Collection sold for $1.2m; path for attraction to be decided

With its February 2020 decision, the Visitors Bureau started a countdown to May 12, 2021. On that date the agreement with the Talborgs would allow the entire collection to be auctioned, and the proceeds then could repay almost $3.5 million in lodging and occupation tax subsidies that the Visitors Bureau has given to the collection.

Turnstile numbers of 8,000-13,000 annually never covered the collection’s rent to Cabela’s and operating expenses of $11,000 per month. Attendance dropped even more during the pandemic, when the collection closed temporarily, laid off paid staff and then became an all-volunteer operation.

Although the collection received nearly $3.5 million in city and county lodging and occupation taxes, the $1.2 million from the sale of the vehicles to VeriQuest won’t cover all of that amount, which leaves about $2.3 million unpaid.

According to the sale agreement, the Visitors Bureau will forgive the collection’s $2.3 million debt.

The sale agreement states: “Kearney Visitors Bureau agrees that upon receipt in full of the foregoing cash payments as provided herein, it will cause the promissory note to be canceled and marked as paid, and it will remove its security interest in the collection as part of the closing of the purchase agreement. ...”