Classic Car Collection sold for $1.2m; path for attraction to be decided

KEARNEY — The Classic Car Collection was scheduled to close in May and auction most of its cars, but the vehicles have been sold for $1.2 million to a Colorado-based venture group.
The sale was announced today, which is almost the 10th anniversary date when collectors Bernie and Janice Talborg of Elkhorn signed over 130 rare and vintage cars on May 12, 2011, so they could be displayed in Kearney.
According to the sale agreement between the Classic Car Collection, Kearney Visitors Bureau and VeriQuest Ltd., it’s likely the collection will remain in Kearney. However, not much else has been announced about the future of the collection, which has been billed as one of the finest of its kind. During its 10 years, the collection has had visitors from more than 50 foreign countries and all 50 states.
Alan Gentz of Sterling, Colorado, the president of VeriQuest, described himself on Thursday as passionate about cars.
“Car guys like to search out car collections. We like to find out what’s out there,” he said about discovering the collection that has grown to 210 cars, including vehicles that owners have donated or loaned to the attraction on U.S. Highway 30 in east Kearney.
“These are works of art. They all have character. It’s history that’s involved in this. It’s not cars, it’s history,” Gentz said.
In learning about the collection and negotiating to buy it, Gentz said he also discovered a lot about Kearney.
“The volunteers are great, the community is great, the staff is great. The biz community is great and the collection itself is great,” he said.
Many details are in play, so Gentz hesitated on Thursday to disclose VeriQuest’s plans for the collection, but he said he’s impressed by the achievements of the people who created the attraction, maintained it and supported it.
Gentz said he wishes to “honor the people who have brought it to this point.”
Kearney auto enthusiast Brad Kernick was instrumental in bringing the Talborg cars to Kearney 10 years ago. This year Kernick was instrumental recruiting Gentz and VeriQuest Ltd. to purchase the collection.
Kernick said he’s gratified the collection likely will remain intact and in Kearney. “I’m a car guy and I travel all over the U.S. To have this quality of an attraction in Kearney, Nebraska, is amazing. That’s what a lot of our guests say.”
Based on guest reviews, Tripadvisor.com lists the Classic Car Collection as Kearney’s No. 1 attraction, Kernick said.
Kernick chairs the Classic Car Collection Board and also sits on the board of the Kearney Visitors Bureau. He believed 10 years ago that the Talborg collection could become a prime attraction, but he said he was devastated in February 2020 when the Visitors Bureau Board decided its support of the collection wasn’t generating the visitor numbers necessary to sustain the collection.
With its February 2020 decision, the Visitors Bureau started a countdown to May 12, 2021. On that date the agreement with the Talborgs would allow the entire collection to be auctioned, and the proceeds then could repay almost $3.5 million in lodging and occupation tax subsidies that the Visitors Bureau has given to the collection.
Turnstile numbers of 8,000-13,000 annually never covered the collection’s rent to Cabela’s and operating expenses of $11,000 per month. Attendance dropped even more during the pandemic, when the collection closed temporarily, laid off paid staff and then became an all-volunteer operation.
Although the collection received nearly $3.5 million in city and county lodging and occupation taxes, the $1.2 million from the sale of the vehicles to VeriQuest won’t cover all of that amount, which leaves about $2.3 million unpaid.
According to the sale agreement, the Visitors Bureau will forgive the collection’s $2.3 million debt.
The sale agreement states: “Kearney Visitors Bureau agrees that upon receipt in full of the foregoing cash payments as provided herein, it will cause the promissory note to be canceled and marked as paid, and it will remove its security interest in the collection as part of the closing of the purchase agreement. ...”
The agreement also states the Kearney Visitors Bureau will pay the collection $39,000 to cover the attraction’s expenses for March, April and May, but will limit future subsidies to a minimum of $10,000 annually as long as the attraction operates in Kearney. Beyond the $10,000 in marketing assistance, VeriQuest will be responsible for operating expenses at the collection.
Tourism leaders say the change in the collection’s ownership means more money will be available to promote other events and attractions in Kearney and Buffalo County.
Roger Jasnoch, the Visitors Bureau’s executive director, said lodging and occupation taxes generate about $1.8 million per year. The collection received $150,000 to $250,000 per year.
Jasnoch said with the ownership of the collection changing it now is time to reallocate the tax revenues. He said Kearney’s lodging and hospitality industry should begin thinking about other ways to boost tourism and bring more visitors to town.
“What is Kearney’s next hockey arena or the next archway? What can we look at doing?” he said.
Under the 2011 agreement that moved the Talborg collection to Kearney, the Visitors Bureau became a lienholder because it paid to remodel the collection’s 50,000-square-foot showroom in the Cabela’s building and subsidized the collection’s expenses.
The 2011 agreement allowed the collection to occasionally sell a few vehicles to help with expenses, and allowed the entire collection to be liquidated after 10 years. Because the collection was negotiating with a prospective buyer and the May 12, 2021, liquidation date was approaching, the Talborg family agreed to the early sale of the cars, Jasnoch said.
He said it became obvious after a few years that the collection could not support itself. He said if the cars could have been sold at the five-year mark instead of 10 years, it could have spared the Visitors Bureau a substantial amount of money.
Bill McMullen, the chair of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, said Kearney leads similar-sized Nebraska cities in tourism. He said one reason is the variety of attractions in Kearney.
“The Archway is a draw, Yanney Park is a draw. So are Rowe Sanctuary and the Classic Car Collection,” McMullen said.
As a voting member of the Visitors Bureau Board, he said he’s not aware of attractions in any city that don’t require some kind of subsidy, so he favored supporting the collection as a way to boost tourism.
“Tourism supports 1,500 jobs in Kearney, but there’s a cost of doing business,” he said. “And the lodging tax is revenue that comes from visitors, it’s what you use to draw more people in.”
Councilman Jonathan Nikkila represents the city of Kearney on the Visitors Bureau Board. He said the Car Collection is impressive, but the change of ownership will allow more lodging and occupation taxes to support other tourism investments.
“It was a pretty enticing opportunity,” Nikkila said about bringing the Talborg collection to town. “The track record in Kearney is sometimes we have big ideas and sometimes they don’t work.”
Nikkila said forgiving the debt seems like the best option, and that the new ownership appears to be a win-win situation.
The Classic Car Collection will operate the attraction in Kearney at least until May 30, to fulfill the promise to the Talborg family and to allow VeriQuest time to prepare for the transfer of ownership. Also, according to the sale agreement, the collection “will use its best efforts to continue to operate the Classic Car Collection museum for at least 10 years from the effective date of this agreement.”
Owing to its 501c3 nonprofit status, the collection will maintain a board of directors. Jasnoch said it’s likely the board will include local members as well as VeriQuest representatives.
A press release from the collection said, “VeriQuest’s owners were intrigued that a collection of this caliber existed in Kearney last year.”
“We are working on a plan to ensure the collection is sustainable,” VeriQuest said in the release.