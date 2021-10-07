Classic Car Collection convertible wins award, owner promotes museum, at out of state show

KEARNEY — Alan Gentz and his wife, Julie, were promoting Kearney’s Classic Car Collection during a weekend car show at Rapid City, South Dakota, and won the show’s People’s Choice Award.

“We were representing Kearney at the show,” said Gentz. “We handed out more than 300 promotional brochures about the Classic Car Collection. A lot of people told us, ‘We want to go there.’”

People not only gave a thumbs-up to the Kearney auto museum, they also voted the 1940 Packard convertible as winner of the People’s Choice Award.

The Gentzes selected the Packard from the more than 200 vintage and unique vehicles at the Classic Car Collection to represent the Kearney attraction at Rapid City’s 11th annual Cruise Car Show. The maroon and silver Packard has whitewall tires and sports a gleaming chrome cormorant hood ornament.

Gentz is a businessman from Sterling, Colorado. He and his VeriQuest investors group recently purchased the Classic Car Collection for $1.2 million. During its 10 years, the collection has had visitors from more than 50 foreign countries and all 50 states, and attendance has ranged from 8,000 -13,000 annually. .

“We’re looking for more support, but we’re still open,” Gentz said Tuesday.