KEARNEY — When should content be removed from social media pages?

The Kearney City Council will sharpen its policy regarding content removal during Tuesday’s meeting. According to Tuesday’s agenda, the council will be asked to approve a seven bullet point list of content that could be removed from the city’s social media pages because it’s threatening, promotes illegal activity, is sexual in nature or for other reasons.

According to a memo to the City Council from City Attorney Mike Tye, the city staff has been reviewing Kearney’s policy with reference to its social media pages and when certain posts and/or content might be removed from the page.

“City staff has attempted to simplify existing policy and define when a post to a social media page could potentially be removed,” Tye wrote.

According to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, the policy states that the city reserves the right to remove any posted content, including but not limited to:

• Content that is sexual in nature.

• Content that threatens any person or organization.

• Content that incites violence or references killing or harming anyone.

• Content that promotes illegal activity.

• Content that promotes or perpetuates discrimination on the basis of race, religion, creed, color, sex, disability, familial status, national origin or ancestry, age, sexual orientation or gender identity.

• Content that contains confidential information or information that may compromise the safety or security of any person.

• Content that promotes commercial services or products.

Tye said if the city staff believes content ought to be removed, the city attorney should review that decision and a final determination can be made.

The new policy is among items on Tuesday’s consent agenda, meaning it is considered non-controversial and so it and other consent agenda items will be passed without discussion.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.