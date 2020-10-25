City urges residents to not place leaves in streets

KEARNEY — City streets are not the dumping grounds for leaves.

That’s the word from the city of Kearney’s stormwater program manager, Dan Lillis.

According to a press release from Lillis, excessive organic matter such as grass and leaves can cause odors in neighborhood creeks and drainage problems that lead to flooding.

City ordinance states that “the owner of the property abutting the sidewalk space shall be responsible for the routine care of such landscape plantings within the sidewalk space, including raking and disposing of leaves.”

The stormwater system is designed to drain only rain, so lawn care professionals with leaf blowers are asked to blow leaves and clippings back on to yards. The large amount of leaves prohibits the stormwater system from meeting peak efficiency. Also, city street sweeping machines are not designed for picking up excessive amounts of leaves.

Lillis offered suggestions that protect the stormwater system:

- Keep mulched leaves in your yard to benefit from their nutrients.

- Rake or blow leaves into a compost pile, where they can decompose without odor.