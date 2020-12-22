City offices, other buildings to close for Christmas and New Year's

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Kearney Police Department front desk and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Kearney Public Library also will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

All offices, including Kearney Public Library, will reopen on Monday. Additionally, city offices, the library, KPD front desk, and senior center will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year.

The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year.

The Kearney Hub will be closed Friday and no newspaper will be published. The Weekend Hub on Saturday will be published and delivered. Look for the special 2020 Year in Review section in this Saturday’s newspaper.