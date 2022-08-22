City of Kearney's payroll budget going up 3.4% in fiscal year 2023

KEARNEY — Payroll costs for the city of Kearney will increase by 3.4% to $31.4 million in fiscal year 2023, according to next year’s proposed budget.

The compensation schedule is among items the Kearney City Council will discuss during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

According to Director of Finance Wendell Wessels, the fiscal year 2022 payroll was $30,345,128. For the year ahead, the city’s payroll costs will increase by $1.06 million to $1,058,013.

Wessels said the number of city employees will increase by 13 positions in 2023. This year there are 281 employees. Next year there will be 294.

The new positions include three in the parks department, two each in transportation, airport and recreation, and one each in administration, fire, developmental services and water.

The city of Kearney’s property tax levy is .14887 per $100 of assessed valuation and will remain at that level in 2023.

The owner of a $200,000 property pays about $298 to support municipal government in Kearney.

The city’s overall budget will increase by about $35 million in fiscal year 2023. The current budget stands at $129 million, and with the added expense of $30 million for the mega indoor sports complex in south Kearney, the overall budget will be $164.3 million.

The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and concludes on Sept. 30.

Kearney citizens will have the opportunity to weigh in on the fiscal 2022-2023 budget during the annual hearing on Sept. 12. The City Council will formally approve the new budget on Sept. 13.

Adhering to state statute, the city published its salary schedule on July 29.

The salary schedule appears on Page A2 and in the Kearney Hub’s online edition.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.