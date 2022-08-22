City of Kearney updates salary schedule for 2023

KEARNEY — The Kearney City Council will be asked on Tuesday to approve minor changes to the city’s payroll schedule for fiscal year 2023.
The city will have 294 employees in 2023. The city published the following list on July 29. The list includes exempt job titles and monthly salaries at an hourly rate of those employees of the city of Kearney:
Airport Director $53.92
Assistant Airport Director $37.27
Assistant City Manager $44.36, $48.66
Assistant Library Director $36.48
Assistant Director Utilities $38.94
Building Official $36.31
Cemetery Supervisor $38.31
City Clerk $46.13
City Engineer $50.61
City Forester $40.24
City Manager $106.73
City Planner $35.21
Director of Administrative Services $62.41
Director of Finance $61.81, $72.24
Director of Information Technology $50.61
Director of Park & Recreation $62.41
Director of Public Works $56.81
Director of Utilities $62.41
Fire Administrator $56.80
Fleet Maintenance Supervisor $38.31
GIS Coordinator $38.44
Golf Course Assistant Services Manager $24.71
Golf Course Assistant Superintendent $25.48
Golf Course Manager $48.89
Golf Course Superintendent $30.40
Library Director $53.93
Office Manager $26.97, 31.51
Park Superintendent $46.58
Police Captain $53.14, $54.90
Police Chief $63.78
Police Lieutenant $48.42, $50.01
Police Records Supervisor $31.93
Project Manager $31.36
Recreation Coordinator $24.71
Recreation Supervisor $32.34
Sanitation Foreman $38.32
Sanitation Supervisor $44.36
Senior Services Coordinator $42.24
Street Superintendent $42.24
Wastewater Treatment Plant Foreman $31.78
Wastewater Treatment Plant Superintendent $41.62
Water & Sewer System Supervisor $44.35.
Non-Exempt Job Titles and Hourly Salaries:
Account Clerk, Senior $22.99, $28.58
Account Clerk, Utility Billing $31.51
Accounting Technician $34.75
Activity Center Monitor $13, $13.50 $14
Administrative Assistant $19.35, $19.95, $22.58, $27.23
Administrative Coordinator/Crime Analyst $24.59
Airport Operations Worker $19.35, $21.89, $27.23
Airport Police Officer $30.02
Aquatics Attendant $10.25, $10.50, $10.75, $11.25, $11.50
Aquatics Instructor $10, $10.25, $10.50, $11, $11.50, $16.00
Aquatics Manager $13, $13.50
Assistant Park Supervisor/Forester $33.10
Associate Planner $24.27
Aviation Service Technician $16.63
Aviation Service Technician, Senior $22.41
Building Inspector $33.22, $35.34, $36.49
Code Inspector $23.71
Community Service Officer $18.43, $22.88, $25.94
Computer Support Technician $33.81, $38.32
Crime Scene Technician $23.84
Deputy City Clerk $29.60
Director Victim/Witness $35.51
Downtown Coordinator $22.41
Electrical Control Systems Technician $38.44
Engineering Assistant II $31.23, $34.27
Equipment Mechanic, Senior $25.49, $34.75
Equipment Operator $21.35, $22.71, $23.42, $24.16, $24.91, $25.70, $28.19, $30.02
Executive Assistant $23.84
Facilities Maintenance Worker $19.35, $19.95, $20.58; $21.89, $22.58, $23.29
Facilities Maintenance Worker, Senior $25.36, $31.51
Facilities Maintenance Worker/Turf Specialist $25.55
Facilities Supervisor $42.24
Fire Engineer $21.66, $24.51, $25.28, $26.92
Fire Inspector $42.24
Fire PT Driver $26.85
Fleet Electronics Technician $22.41
Fleet Services Attendant $28.58
GIS Technician $26.35
Golf Cart Attendant $9.00, $9.50
Golf Course Mechanic $33.10
Golf Services Pro Shop $12, $13, $14, $15.50
Head Tennis Instructor $20
Heavy Equipment Operator $23.11, $23.84, $24.59, $26.98, $31.51
Horticulture Specialist $30.53
Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator $24.77
Inventory Control Clerk $25.94
Irrigation Specialist $23.11
Laboratory Technician $30.14
Landfill Assistant $19.61
Landfill Groundskeeper $17.69
Landfill Operator $29.22
Librarian $23.84, $25.36, $31.51
Library Bookmobile Driver $18.10, $18.03, $19.26
Library Clerk $15.16, $15.63, $16.13, $16.63, $17.69
Library Page $13
Maintenance Worker $20.58, $27.23, $29.08
Nature Barn $10.50, $13
Park Ambassador $12.50, $13, $14, $15, $16
Park Attendant $17.55, $18.10
Permit Technician $27.68, $28.58
Police Intern $12
Police Officer $26.03, $27.65, $28.50, $29.38, $30.28, $31.21, $32.17, $33.16, $34.18, $37.36
Police Intern $12
Police Records Clerk $20.86, 25.94
Police Records Clerk, Lead $30.53
Police Sergeant $36.69, $42.18, $43.49, $44.89
Property and Evidence Supervisor $33.66
Property and Evidence Technician $24.16
Records Retention Coordinator $26.98
Recycling Processor $15.16, $15.63, $16.13, $16.63, $19.41
Recycling Processor, Lead $16.71
Refuse Worker $18.33, $20.75, $23.53
Risk Manager $23.84
Scale House Coordinator $28.58
Seasonal Concessions $9, $9.50, $10, $11
Seasonal Golf Maintenance $12.25, $12.50, $13, $13.75
Seasonal Groundskeeper $12, $12.25, $13, $13.50, $13.75, $14, $14.50 $15, $15.50, $15.75
Seasonal Office $9.25, $10, $20
Seasonal Recreation $9.25, $9.50, $9.75, $10, $10.25, $10.50, $11, $12, $12.50, $13, $14, $15, $16, $20, $21, $22, $23, $24, $25, $26
Seasonal Senior Services $9.75, $10.75
Seasonal Street Worker $14.75, $17
Seasonal Water Maintenance Worker $14.75
Secretary $17.73, $17.78, $19.50
Sector Leader $22.71, $24.91, $28.19
Senior Services Attendant $15.16
Senior Services Program Aide $25.94
Special Events $9.25, $10, $10.25
Street Crew Leader $35.34
Tennis Center Monitor $15.16
Tennis Instructor $10, $10.25, $15
Traffic Control Technician $26.63
Utilities Maintenance Worker $21.35, $22.02, $23.42, $24.16, $28.19, $30.02
Utilities Maintenance Worker, Senior $31.51
Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator $22.02, $23.42, $30.02
Water Quality Coordinator $30.30
Water Quality Technician $28.58
Water System Operator $30.02