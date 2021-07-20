City of Kearney tree cleanup update

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney would like to inform the public that City crews are currently working on the north half of the city this week for pickup of tree and limbs damaged by the storm on July 9th. Crews should complete one full round of tree cleanup by the end of this week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

City crews will make a last round of tree cleanup beginning Monday, July 26th. Please call (308) 233-3218 on Wednesday, July 28th if your trees/limbs were not picked up during the main cleanup period.

As a reminder, trees need to be place in the street along the curb line. A long linear pile along the curb that is not blocking the lane of travel is ideal for our large equipment to pick up the pile and load it into trucks for removal.

If the piles are placed in grass areas there is a high likelihood of the turf being damaged. All cars should be moved away from the piles to allow equipment to maneuver safely.