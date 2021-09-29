City of Kearney to track snow plows this winter with GIS system

KEARNEY — When snowstorms blow into town this winter, Kearneyites will be able to track the progress as the city’s plows remove the white stuff.

During Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel explained a system that will be attached to snow removal equipment so Kearneyites can follow the progress of the plows.

The system utilizes GIS technology, Hellriegel said.

Mayor Stan Clouse said he was impressed.

“That may take care of a couple of the calls we’ve been getting,” the mayor said.

A GIS system, or geographic information system, uses satellites and computers to capture and store information in relation to positions on the Earth’s surface. Hellriegel said the city already uses GIS for other functions, but when it’s installed on snow removal equipment, residents will be able to go online to see where plows have been.

As snow crews use the technology more, its functions will become more sophisticated. For example, people in the office will be able to see the rate at which plows spread de-icer on Kearney streets.

Hellriegel said the city’s complement of snow removal equipment is 16 trucks, eight wheel loaders and one maintainer.