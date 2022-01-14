 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Kearney offices to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday
City of Kearney offices to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library and Peterson Senior Activity Center will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

City offices, the library and PSAC will reopen Tuesday.

The Kearney Hub will be closed Monday but will publish a newspaper. Hub offices will reopen Tuesday.

