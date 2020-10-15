City of Kearney launches grant program for nonprofits

KEARNEY — A COVID-19 community betterment grant program has been launched in Kearney.
Approved on Tuesday by the Kearney City Council, the program will make available grants to nonprofit organizations located within the city of Kearney. Nonprofits may apply for funding up to $10,000 which must be used for community betterment purposes as defined in the grant application. The total amount of grant funds available for this program is $300,000.
Application forms must be submitted by Nov. 13 to the city of Kearney and can be found on the city website or at cityofkearney.org/2105/COVID-19-Community-Betterment-Grant.
