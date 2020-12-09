City of Kearney creates new app to streamline occupation tax, alcohol/tobacco licensing

KEARNEY — The City of Kearney has launched its new occupation tax and alcohol/tobacco licensing payment app that allows business owners to handle all state/local liquor licensing tasks and local occupation taxes from a single platform.

Created in partnership with NIC Nebraska, the state’s digital government services partner, the app allows Kearney-based business owners to apply for a liquor license, renew an existing one and pay all associated state and local fees, such as late fees, license class fees and occupation tax fees, in one location from any internet-enabled device.

“We are excited to offer the business owners of Kearney a streamlined, easy-to-use service to make applying for, renewing and paying for a liquor license or tobacco license more efficient,” said City Clerk Lauren Brandt. “Before, payments could only be made in person. Now, business owners can take advantage of all this solution has to offer from anywhere.”

The city and NIC launched the liquor license renewal portion of the platform in July. The license application and payment services were added this fall and consolidated with the existing renewal platform. In addition to ease-of-use, the solution also reconciles all payments into a single reporting tool that is then sent to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

More updates to the app are planned to include an all-in-one point-of-sale system that records all types of payments, including cash, checks and e-payments.