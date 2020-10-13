City of Kearney closes library, limits access to other city buildings

KEARNEY — Because of the increase in local COVID-19 positive cases, the city of Kearney is reminding citizens to call, email or use online services, when available, to limit access to City Hall and other city buildings.
The city strongly encourages citizens to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The city on Monday issued updates from city departments in regard to COVID-19 precautions:
City Hall
Services available from offices located in City Hall, including Finance, Development Services and Administration, will be available by appointment only.
Please contact departments within City Hall to make an appointment:
- Administration: 308-233-3215
- Development Services: 308-233-3234
- Finance: 308-233-3240 or 308-233-3221
Public Works
The Public Works Department, 1919 15th Ave., is closed to the public.
Utilities
The Utilities Department, 1220 E. 26th St., is closed to the public.
Kearney Public Library
Out of concern for rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the Kearney Public Library has been closed to the public. The library book drop will remain open for returns.
In addition, the library will offer curbside pickup of materials. Curbside service at the library began today.
Patrons may place items on hold via phone at 308-233-3282, website and the mykpl app. Once items have been pulled patrons will be notified by text, email or phone (whatever they have chosen).
Patrons should call the library at 308-233-3256 when they arrive outside the west doors. Items may be picked up 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Service is limited to up to 20 items at a time per person.
Patrons should be ready to show their library card or photo ID when picking up items.
Returns or fine payments will not be part of curbside pickup service. Late fees are being suspended until the library reopens.
Patrons are asked to not use the service if they think they are sick.
Patrons are asked to watch KPL’s website, kearneylib.org, for information on virtual grab-and-go programming.
Concerned about COVID-19?
