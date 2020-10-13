City of Kearney closes library, limits access to other city buildings

Out of concern for rising COVID-19 cases in the area, the Kearney Public Library has been closed to the public. The library book drop will remain open for returns.

In addition, the library will offer curbside pickup of materials. Curbside service at the library began today.

Patrons may place items on hold via phone at 308-233-3282, website and the mykpl app. Once items have been pulled patrons will be notified by text, email or phone (whatever they have chosen).

Patrons should call the library at 308-233-3256 when they arrive outside the west doors. Items may be picked up 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Service is limited to up to 20 items at a time per person.

Patrons should be ready to show their library card or photo ID when picking up items.

Returns or fine payments will not be part of curbside pickup service. Late fees are being suspended until the library reopens.

Patrons are asked to not use the service if they think they are sick.

Patrons are asked to watch KPL’s website, kearneylib.org, for information on virtual grab-and-go programming.