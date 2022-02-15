 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Kearney cancels public reception for city manager candidates
KEARNEY — Unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation of the public reception originally scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. today for the finalists in the city of Kearney’s search for a city manager.

The reception was planned as an opportunity for the public to meet William Smith, city manager of Colton, California, and Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville, Missouri.

Both men were named finalists to replace Michael Morgan, who is retiring as city manager.

Althis this evening’s reception is canceled, the city of Kearney announced that the City Council plans to follow through with plans to interview the finalists Wednesday morning.

The council will conduct a special meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday in private to conduct the interviews. That meeting will be at the law offices of Tye & Rowling, P.C. L.L.O.

