City of Kearney asks for help with downtown snow removal Wednesday
  • Updated
KEARNEY — Vehicles should be removed from streets in downtown Kearney by midnight and downtown sidewalks should be scooped by 1 a.m. Wednesday so the city of Kearney Street Division can efficiently clear the area of snow.

Plowing and hauling will be from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city press release.

The release asks motorists to move vehicles off the streets listed below so crews can clear as much snow as possible:

Central Avenue — 15th Street to 26th Street

Railroad Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

Avenue — A Railroad Street to 26th Street

First Avenue — Railroad Street to 26th Street

First Avenue — 15th Street to 17th Street

16th Street — Central Avenue to First Avenue

19th Street — First Avenue to Avenue A

2First Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

22nd Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

23rd Street — alley west of Second Avenue to Avenue B

24th Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B

