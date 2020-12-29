City of Kearney asks for help with downtown snow removal Wednesday

KEARNEY — Vehicles should be removed from streets in downtown Kearney by midnight and downtown sidewalks should be scooped by 1 a.m. Wednesday so the city of Kearney Street Division can efficiently clear the area of snow.
Plowing and hauling will be from midnight to 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city press release.
The release asks motorists to move vehicles off the streets listed below so crews can clear as much snow as possible:
Central Avenue — 15th Street to 26th Street
Railroad Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
Avenue — A Railroad Street to 26th Street
First Avenue — Railroad Street to 26th Street
First Avenue — 15th Street to 17th Street
16th Street — Central Avenue to First Avenue
19th Street — First Avenue to Avenue A
2First Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
22nd Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B
23rd Street — alley west of Second Avenue to Avenue B
24th Street — Second Avenue to Avenue B