City of Kearney announces tree damage cleanup assistance
KEARNEY — Beginning Monday, the city of Kearney staff will begin assisting with tree debris cleanup. This is in response to the significant tree damage which occurred in several areas throughout the city during the evening hours on Friday.

Residents are asked to place tree debris on the street or as close to the curb as possible. Make sure to not block the street or create a traffic hazard.

For residents who can remove and haul the debris, the city landfill is open and available for the disposal of tree debris at no charge, today (Sunday) from  1-5 p.m. 

Please be sure to either cover the load and/or secure the load to eliminate debris on the road. Follow the posted information while entering and exiting the landfill. Additional staff will be on site in the yard waste area.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department on Monday at 308-233-3218.

