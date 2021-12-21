City of Kearney and Buffalo County Courthouse offices closing for Christmas holiday

KEARNEY — City of Kearney offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holidays.
Kearney Police Department front desk and Peterson Senior Activity Center also will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Kearney Public Library will be closed Thursday through Sunday. All city offices, including the library, will reopen on Monday.
The Buffalo County Courthouse will close on Friday and reopen Monday.
The Kearney Hub offices will be closed Friday, but a paper containing regular Saturday features will be published that day. There will be no newspaper on Saturday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.