City of Kearney activates snow plow tracker

KEARNEY — A new public portal will enable Kearney residents to view snowplowing progress on Kearney streets.

The city of Kearney announced on Tuesday that residents will have a true picture of arterial and residential plowing progress during snowstorms so they can determine the safest and easier routes during and after a snow event.

GPS tracking upgrades on snow removal equipment have been used for years as an operations management tool, but now anyone with a computer, tablet or smartphone can access the online map to view progress of the snowplows in Kearney.

Users of the new tracking software can see which streets have been plowed, where plowing is underway and where plowing has not occurred yet. The map will use color-coded streets indicating when they were last plowed.

City staff continually is looking for ways to provide the public with the best information to improve safety during winter snow events. Officials said they expect the Snow Plow Tracker project to keep evolving through the next several years and offer more useful information for the public.

Go to the weblink cityofkearney.org/2145/Snow-RemovalOperations-Information and click on the “Live Kearney Plow Map” button.