City Manager Search: Managing growth will be among top challenges, Morgan says

KEARNEY — Members of the Kearney City Council on Tuesday took their first steps in the search to replace retiring City Manager Michael Morgan.
“This is just going to be a terrific opportunity for the right candidate,” said Art Davis, an executive recruitment specialist from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
“We don’t want ‘serial appliers,’” Davis said, noting the amenities that will make Kearney an attractive city for applicants in the search: schools, health care, parks, economy and solid municipal government.
Davis, a former city manager, has 30 years experience assisting municipalities, counties and nonprofits in filling their top leadership positions. He is a director with the executive search branch of Baker Tilly, a large accounting and finance firm.
Davis outlined the prospective timeline for the city manager search. He anticipates advertising and marketing of the position will begin in about two weeks and that Kearney’s new city manager will be working around mid-March.
Michael Morgan, who has served 17 years as Kearney’s top executive, announced in July that he intends to retire in early 2022. Morgan, 63, said he decided on the early announcement to help smooth the leadership transition.
Mayor Stan Clouse said at the time of Morgan’s announcement that he intends for the replacement process to be similar to 2005, when Morgan replaced Allen Johnson. Clouse said the process in 2005 was as open as possible for a personnel matter, and it involved opportunities for community members to meet the candidates and offer feedback.
Davis and the council will begin formulating parameters for the search in two weeks. They also will talk about the personal characteristics and experience they’ll seek in candidates.
Davis met individually on Tuesday with each of Kearney’s five council members. He also met with department heads and toured Kearney with Morgan.
The person who replaces Morgan will inherit a community with Nebraska’s lowest municipal property tax levy, at 14.8 cents, and one of the state’s lowest unemployment rates, at about 2.5%. The city of Kearney employs about 300.
In addition to managing the city, Morgan has been active in Kearney’s economic development efforts, including air service and downtown revitalization. He said managing growth will be among the top challenges for his successor.
Morgan said he intends to introduce the next manager to the city staff members and community and familiarize that person with major projects.
Morgan had served 15 years as assistant city manager in Salina, Kansas, before coming to Kearney. His career includes stops at Delaware, Ohio and the city of Dallas.
The city’s administrative staff includes a veteran lineup, and Kearney’s elected leadership also has much experience, including the council’s president and vice president, who are the ex-officio mayor and vice mayor.
Clouse, 64, has three years remaining on his fifth term on the council. He has been mayor since 2006.
“We’ll see how the election plays out in 2022,” Clouse said in July. “We want to have good strong leadership when we bring in the new city manager.”
The council’s vice president is Randy Buschkoetter, who has 23 years experience. Councilman Bruce Lear has 17 years.
email mike.konz@kearneyhub.com