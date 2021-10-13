City Manager Search: Managing growth will be among top challenges, Morgan says

KEARNEY — Members of the Kearney City Council on Tuesday took their first steps in the search to replace retiring City Manager Michael Morgan.

“This is just going to be a terrific opportunity for the right candidate,” said Art Davis, an executive recruitment specialist from Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

“We don’t want ‘serial appliers,’” Davis said, noting the amenities that will make Kearney an attractive city for applicants in the search: schools, health care, parks, economy and solid municipal government.

Davis, a former city manager, has 30 years experience assisting municipalities, counties and nonprofits in filling their top leadership positions. He is a director with the executive search branch of Baker Tilly, a large accounting and finance firm.

Davis outlined the prospective timeline for the city manager search. He anticipates advertising and marketing of the position will begin in about two weeks and that Kearney’s new city manager will be working around mid-March.

Michael Morgan, who has served 17 years as Kearney’s top executive, announced in July that he intends to retire in early 2022. Morgan, 63, said he decided on the early announcement to help smooth the leadership transition.