City, county offices to observe Fourth of July on Monday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney offices, Kearney Public Library, Peterson Senior Activity Center and Kearney Police Department front desk will be closed on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Kearney Public Library also will be closed on Sunday.

The Buffalo County Courthouse will be closed Monday.

The newspaper offices will be closed that day and there will be no home delivery of the paper.

