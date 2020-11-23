 Skip to main content
City council to select contractor for Kearney Community Tennis Facility Tuesday night

City council to select contractor for Kearney Community Tennis Facility Tuesday night

Kearney Community Tennis Facility

The $7 million tennis complex will be built on the southern edge of the 104-acre University Village property owned by UNK. The facility will be managed by the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department with a previously approved partnership agreement with UNK. Private donors are covering the lion’s share of construction expenses for the tennis facility.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — On Tuesday the Kearney City Council will award the bid for a six-court indoor tennis facility at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The tennis complex is one of two major projects getting underway at University Village, a 104-acre endeavor that will double the size of UNK’s footprint when it’s completed.

According to a memo about the tennis facility to the City Council from Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, Brown Construction of Kearney submitted the apparent low bid among the seven companies that competed for the project.

Brown’s base bid is $7,037,700 and contains bids for two alternates.

Alternate No. 1 is for $42,500 for a lighting upgrade and Alternate No. 2 is for $169,900 for an irrigation system for the grounds.

In addition to six indoor courts, the Kearney Community Tennis Facility will have a mezzanine, lobby and administrative offices for the city’s Park and Recreation Department. It will be built on the south edge of the University Village that’s taking shape southwest of UNK’s main campus.

Also getting underway at University Village is the $48 million 230-unit Element 30 housing project that’s planned in four phases over five years and will bring a combination of apartments, 10-plexes and townhomes to University Village.

The $14 million first phase includes 86 housing units, as well as a clubhouse, swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, carriage house, attached garages and courtyard. A 5,000-square-foot retail space with a restaurant is planned as the anchor business.

Announced in March, the Element 30 housing project is a public-private partnership between UNK and Grand Island real estate developer Scott Rief.

He owns Millennium Development, which will build, own and manage the housing. UNK is leasing the land to Millennium.

The tennis complex will be built on the southern edge of University Village on property owned by UNK. The facility will be managed by the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department with a previously approved partnership agreement with UNK.

Private donors are covering the lion’s share of construction expenses for the tennis facility.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

Tennis complex bids

Seven companies competed for the indoor tennis complex project at UNK. Engineer’s estimate was $8.5 million to $8.7 million.

Lighting Irrigation

Bidder Base Bid Upgrade System

Brown Construction, Kearney $7,037,700 $42,500 $169,900

Cheever Construction, Lincoln $7,600,000 $37,000 $110,000

Chief Construction, Grand Island $9,087,000 $39,000 $114,000

Hausmann Construction, Lincoln $7,350,000 $36,500 $105,000

Perry Reid Construction, Lincoln $7,109,000 $38,000 $154,580

RMV Construction, Kearney $7,525,000 $38,000 $109,749

Sampson Construction, Kearney $7,799,000 $36,300 $119,000

