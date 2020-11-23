City council to select contractor for Kearney Community Tennis Facility Tuesday night

KEARNEY — On Tuesday the Kearney City Council will award the bid for a six-court indoor tennis facility at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The tennis complex is one of two major projects getting underway at University Village, a 104-acre endeavor that will double the size of UNK’s footprint when it’s completed.

According to a memo about the tennis facility to the City Council from Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, Brown Construction of Kearney submitted the apparent low bid among the seven companies that competed for the project.

Brown’s base bid is $7,037,700 and contains bids for two alternates.

Alternate No. 1 is for $42,500 for a lighting upgrade and Alternate No. 2 is for $169,900 for an irrigation system for the grounds.

In addition to six indoor courts, the Kearney Community Tennis Facility will have a mezzanine, lobby and administrative offices for the city’s Park and Recreation Department. It will be built on the south edge of the University Village that’s taking shape southwest of UNK’s main campus.