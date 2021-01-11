City council to consider changes to horseback riding policies at Kearney parks

KEARNEY — Eliminating smelly, slippery messes and other problems linked to horseback riding on the trails in Kearney parks is the goal of proposed rules going before the Kearney City Council on Tuesday.

The proposal is a response to “growing complaints and safety concerns” about riding horses at Cottonmill Park and Meadowlark North Park, according to a memo to the City Council from Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden.

“The revisions were made in order to collect contact information through a registration process from those who ride horses in city parks,” Hayden said.

During registration, park staff members will talk with riders about responsibilities, etiquette and trail conditions, he said.

Hayden added that as they register their animals, riders will be able to communicate with the city staff, as well.

The one-time registration will be free, but violating the rules could result in fines up to $100. Companies that provide trail rides or lessons are required to carry $1 million in liability insurance. Horses that have been registered will have tags on their bridles.