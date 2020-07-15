KEARNEY — The investor in a massive housing and retail development project near the University of Nebraska at Kearney will receive $2.7 million in tax increment financing assistance to get the project off the ground.
The Kearney City Council voted 3-0 on Tuesday to approve the TIF incentive, with Mayor Stan Clouse and council members Randy Buschkoetter and Bruce Lear in favor. Council member Tami James Moore abstained because she’s employed by UNK, which owns the ground where the project will be built. Council member Jonathan Nikkila was absent.
The $15.9 million Millennium Housing project will begin in August with the first phase of 86 housing units. When it’s complete in five years, the Millennium Development LLC project will have 230 housing units and retail spaces comprising almost 107,000 square feet. In addition to one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes, the Millennium complex will have a courtyard, outdoor pool, a gym, clubhouse, carriage house and attached garages.
The investor is Scott Rief of Grand Island, who said in March when the project was announced that Millennium Housing will complement the various other developments that are completed or planned for University Village. At 104 acres, University Village will nearly double the size of UNK’s footprint in west Kearney.
“With the amenities that the university is coming up with currently and in the future, it’s going to be a destination where you’re going to want to come multiple times and hopefully not leave,” Rief said in March.
The project will be built south of 24th Street and west of University Drive on land owned by UNK. The total cost of the Millennium project will be $15,898,282. The tax value of Millennium Housing will be $10.9 million, which will net about $203,315 annually in property taxes for schools, county, city and other government entities when the improvements go on the tax rolls in 15 years. The land is owned by UNK and currently has no tax value.
The project will be rebated up to $2.7 million to defray eligible costs, including streets, water and sewer utilities, fiber and other costs.
Millennium Housing is among five projects with a combined worth of $66.2 million that either are complete or planned at University Village. Those projects are:
- University Flats, a $16 million, 99-unit resident hall for UNK students, staff and faculty;
- The $7.8 million LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center;
- A $19 million regional engagement and alumni center;
- A $7.5 million indoor tennis facility.
UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen announced the University Village initiative in 2014.