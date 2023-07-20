HOLDREGE — The grassroots Citizens Opposed to the Merger has announced it is willing to talk about the proposed merger of two major power districts; however, Citizens Opposed to the Merger isn’t shifting its position.

Citizens Opposed announced Tuesday night it remains opposed to the consolidation of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District. The statement acknowledged that talks already have taken place.

Last week representatives of Central and Citizens Opposed conducted what Robison described as constructive talks about issues tied to the merger.

“Representatives from COTM and CNPPID met last week to discuss the group’s concerns about the merger,” Citizens Opposed chair Gary Robison said in a press release posted late Tuesday night.

“Nothing was decided, but the meeting was productive and we agreed to meet again,” Robison said. “We fully intend to work with Central in the hope that we can secure the water and ensure irrigation delivery for another 80 years. We will continue our efforts until Central follows through on its commitment to address all of COTM’s concerns.”

Tuesday’s announcement by Citizens Opposed comes after a Friday decision by Central and Dawson to postpone votes on Tuesday in which their respective boards planned to resubmit the proposed merger to the Nebraska Power Review Board for its approval.

Earlier this year Central and Dawson had submitted their proposed merger to the Power Review Board, but the state panel rejected the merger on a technicality. The rejection prompted Central and Dawson to return to the drawing board to retool their merger documents. While that process unfolded, Citizens Opposed carried its opposition campaign to elected county boards in south-central Nebraska, and those boards adopted resolutions opposing the merger.

On Friday when Central and Dawson announced they were postponing their Tuesday votes to fix technicalities in the merger proposal, both districts declined to explain why they were postponing the votes. Central and Dawson representatives also declined to explain the meaning of a part of the statement that said: “Given recent conversations, the special meeting of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors scheduled for July 17, 2023 is being postponed to later this month.”

Robison, a Central irrigation customer who farms near Bertrand, also declined to comment on Friday about the “recent conversations,” but that changed late Tuesday night when he issued the following statement: “Representatives from Citizens Opposed and CNPPID met last week to discuss the group’s concerns about the merger. Nothing was decided, but the meeting was productive and we agreed to meet again.”

Robison continued: “We fully intend to work with Central in the hope that we can secure the water and ensure irrigation delivery for another 80 years. We will continue our efforts until Central follows through on its commitment to address all of Citizens Opposed’s concerns.”

The opposition group has 100 members and has a war chest of $400,000, Robison said in Tuesday night’s press release. He reiterated that Citizens Opposed remains concerned about irrigators in Central’s top three counties — Phelps, Kearney and Gosper. Robision said the three counties would lack adequate representation on the board of the merged power districts.

Robison also brought up several financial questions in Tuesday night’s statement.

“Central directors are telling irrigators that the district has big maintenance bills coming due and will need Dawson to help pay those bills,” Robison said.

“But, Central has done just fine maintaining the system without anybody’s help,” he said. Robison claims that Central has $100 million in cash reserves for maintenance and upgrades.

“Those funds were set aside to cover these types of expenses, and I am worried they will be used for other purposes if the merger goes through,” Robison said.

“Dawson has over $50 million in debt, most of which must be refinanced in order to merge,” he said.

Dawson General Manager Gwen Kautz confirmed that Dawson’s debt stands at $54 million and explained how it will be repaid.

“It is crucial to know that the debt Dawson has will be paid by the electric consumers we serve,” she said. “The debt service by the revenue from our electric customers won’t be serviced by any other funds the new company would have.”

Kautz was referring to the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District that would be formed by the Central and Dawson merger.