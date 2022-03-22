Cinema 8 in Kearney has weathered its share of calamities

KEARNEY — Owner Bobby Wilson said earlier this year that supply chain disruptions have severely slowed storm damage repairs of his Cinema 8 theater in south Kearney.

“We are hoping to get it done. It’s been an absolutely horrible situation,” Wilson said.

The wind and rainstorm that clobbered Cinema 8 on July 9, 2020, caused severe damage. Strong winds peeled away the theater’s roof, and then monsoon-style rainfall drenched a large part of the theater’s interior. As the storm struck, 50 audience members and staff attending the theater had to scramble for shelter. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The storm left Kearney with just two theaters: Golden Ticket in Hilltop Mall and The World Theatre in downtown Kearney.

“We had two movies running. We asked people to go to the hallways to get away from the glass windows until the storm passed. It was something else,” Wilson said. “The noise from the roof was pretty amazing, but everybody cooperated, and then came the smell of gas.”

At various locations around Kearney the storm uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and flooded low spots.

Wilson had a complicated challenge just to assess damages to his eight-screen theater. Now he’s waiting for equipment and special components to arrive so repairs can be completed.

He said there is damage inside and outside the building, including 10 roof-mounted A/C units and projection and concession stand equipment.

He was anticipating that those components would be replaced in January, but supply chain disruptions left him waiting again.

After the windstorm blew off the roof membrane, the downpour drenched the north side of the theater. By that time Wilson and his staff were herding moviegoers to the inner hallways. They evacuated before drenched ceiling tiles collapsed in the individual theaters.

Wilson said just about everything sustained damage — seats, sound system, projection equipment — so it’s difficult to decide how to recover and whether it will be an opportunity to upgrade the theater’s equipment or other features, such as furniture.

Cinema 8 is affiliated with a theater in Paragould, Arkansas. The Kearney theater opened at 300 S. Third Ave. in 2007. Since then Cinema 8 has weathered several catastrophes, including the 2019 floods, the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 storm and now the supply chain delays.

“I wish I had some solid answers about when the theater will be reopening. As soon as I have something solid to talk about I’ll call you,” he said.