KEARNEY- Cindy Walker has joined the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation board of directors. Her three-year term began July 1.

She has served on the Ron and Carol Cope Foundation board, Leadership Kearney board, Kearney Woman’s Club board, and Envoys executive board.

She and her husband reside in Shelton.

Walker joins current foundation board members Rita Weber, chair; P.J. O’Neill, vice-chair; Melissa Scott-Pandorff, secretary; Dick Beechner, Ellen Gitt, Angela Nickel, Stephen Lowe, Tim Mannlein, Robert Rycek, Lois Thalken, Jon Watts; and Marsha Wilkerson.

She replaced outgoing board member Carolyn Menke.

Before retiring, Walker was employed with the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation for 32 years.

The CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation supports the healthcare services, research and education mission of CHI Health Good Samaritan. Its board of directors is composed of local leaders.