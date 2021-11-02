 Skip to main content
Cindi Richter resigns as the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation director of development
Cindi Richter resigns as the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation director of development

KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic High School Foundation has announced that Cindi Richter has resigned as the foundation’s director of development, effective Dec. 3, to pursue another opportunity.

The Board of Directors has commenced a search efforts for its next director. Thanks to Richter’s efforts, the KCHS Foundation is in a strong position to continue building upon its relationships with donors, businesses and families and friends of KCHS.

“Cindi has played a critical role in the development and success of the Kearney Catholic Foundation. While we will miss her, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors,” said board President Nadia Saadi. “Because of Cindi’s vision, composure and compassion for serving donors, the Catholic community of Kearney will continue to benefit from the relationships she has built over the years.”

Richter joined the Foundation in 2006. Under Richter’s leadership, more than $4.9 million has been raised in capital campaigns for additions and improvements at Kearney Catholic High School. Through her stellar collaboration with dedicated volunteers, the annual GOLD event has netted more than $4.2 million. In addition, the result of her commitment to students and families has led to an increase of more than $1 million in scholarship funds.

Cindi Richter

Cindi Richter 
