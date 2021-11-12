Cindi Richter named Good Samaritan Foundation Director

KEARNEY — Cindi Richter, longtime director of development of the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation, has been named the new director of the CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation. She will begin her new position Dec. 6.

She replaces Randy DeFreece, who is retiring after about 20 years. Richter will be the fourth director since the foundation began in 1985. The foundation receives and administers donations to support research, education and services at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

“I look forward to the opportunity to continue the thoughtful approach of connecting the Kearney area community with CHI Health Good Samaritan and the ability to provide high-quality health care close to home,” Richter said.

“I am extremely proud of all that the KCHS Foundation board, donors and volunteers have accomplished during the last 15 years. I hold dear to my heart the relationships I’ve built, and I will watch with much excitement and anticipation as the organization continues to grow in supporting a faith-based education.”