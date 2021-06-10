'Cinderella' brings a lot of magic to musical stage

An exposed set allows the imagination of the audience to run wild.

“It lets your imagination start filling in the pieces and creating ‘the world,’ so when the story starts, you’re already on board,” he said.

As for the magic, as the director, Williams doles it out responsibly in order to keep his audience’s attention.

“The Fairy Godmother comes to Cinderella in her time of need and we all know that she gives Cinderella a carriage, a dress and the glass slippers, which are now famous,” Williams said. “And all of that ends at midnight. We have to create all that magic and we also have to let it disappear when midnight strikes. There is an element of magic, which is especially showcased with the costumes.”

Williams worked with costume designer Stephen Lieboff on the national tour of “Cinderella.” They are joining forces to the Crane River Theater’s version of the musical.

“He is building our show for us,” Williams said. “The set is essential to the show, but the costumes are, too. They are a big part of creating the story we’re telling. I’m really excited for audiences to see the costumes, too.”

Performing outside presents a unique set of challenges.