Churches collaborate for Holdrege Halloween Spooktacular Sunday

HOLDREGE — Spirit of Grace Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church will host the eighth annual Spirit of Grace Spooktacular Sunday at Holdrege.

The event will be 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday on West Avenue and Fifth Avenue around the Phelps County Courthouse.

In 2019 the event drew more than 1,000 people to downtown Holdrege for trunk-or-treating, hayrack rides and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is free and open to the public. Local businesses and community organizations are invited to be a part of the event in various ways, including presenting booths, providing a trunk for trunk-or-treat or finding other creative ways to support the community.

“We love serving our community with this event. Please reach out if you would like to join the fun with a trunk,” said Sara Stevens-Stehl, event co-coordinator. “Otherwise, throw on a costume and come downtown on Halloween afternoon.”

Those who wish to join the event can find more information on the Spirit of Grace website at www.SOG.Church/Spooktacular, including ways to contact the organizers and guidelines for providing a trunk for the Trunk-or-Treat.

“This year we are offering people the chance to be creative or donate candy. If you have a trunk idea and want to put your money into a terrific trunk, we have people willing to help you with the candy,” said co-coordinator Tim Christensen.