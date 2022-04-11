"Church Basement Ladies" to put on two shows Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Tara Borman has lived a large part of her adult life as a church basement lady.

“I’m one of the original cast members,” she said in an interview from a pizza joint while on tour in Indiana. “I started back in 2005 at the Plymouth Playhouse in Minneapolis. I’ve been a church basement lady for more than 17 years. I’ve done this plenty of times.”

In her experience as a member of the cast, Borman has spoken with many people from the audiences who can relate to the type of woman who enjoyed helping in churches.

“I can’t tell you how many times audience members have approached me with things like, ‘Oh, this character is my grandmother,’ or ‘This character is me.’ So, yes, on the surface it seems like a stereotype of a small-town, church basement lady. But in all reality, these people are all very real people and a lot of people relate to them.”

Keeping that in mind, the characters of “Church Basement Ladies” rises above the stereotypes.

Borman also finds depth in the writing of the script.

“The characters are all very well written out, but I think the actors really bring a lot of their own experiences into the show,” she said. “We all have our own experiences with church basement ladies, these ladies of the church. The story is written but we all kind of make it our own.”

“Church Basement Ladies” will return to central Nebraska for two performances, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $35. The current tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the show.

Set in 1964, musical comedy celebrates the stalwart, stable and sturdy ladies who live and breathe the church basement protocol while attempting to solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church. Their world — and the world beyond the doors of the church — are about to change in dramatic ways.

The musical is based on the award-winning book “Growing Up Lutheran” by Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson.

Borman started with “Church Basement Ladies” when she was 19 years old.

“I’m 35 now, still playing a 19-year-old,” she said. “I need a lot of moisturizer on my face, but it’s been a huge part of my life. I’ve learned so much from this show about comedy, acting on the stage, stamina — being able to do eight shows a week.”

Borman still finds the show fun to perform.

“It’s great,” she said, “although, I’m going to be honest with you, there are some days where I find myself thinking about what’s for lunch. Touring it can be tough.”

By her own estimates, Borman figures that she’s performed the show about 3,000 times. She looks to the strength of the ensemble to help her keep focused on the production.

“We all have our own individual roles to play,” Borman said. “It’s always so fun to come up with new bits. Even now I come up with new discoveries on stage with these people. It’s really wonderful and a lot of fun. I wouldn’t have accepted the role if I thought I was done with it. I’m still learning things about the characters and I’m still having fun.”

The real glue that holds the show together — the relationships between the characters.

“My character is the young daughter of one of the ladies,” Borman said. “Signe grew up in the basement, surrounded by these people. And off stage we’re all like a family, too. We get along really well and on stage we’re all there for the same purpose — to make people happy. The fact that we’re there for all the same reason really helps build that camaraderie.”

The script has grown over the years. Director Curt Wollan has added to the show.

“He is a very creative person,” Borman said. “He gets bored easily. If it’s the same old thing, over and over again, it’s not exciting to him. We stay true to the original story and we stay true to the original bits that we know make people laugh, but we’re always looking for new things to sort of spice up the show and add more humor. It’s definitely evolved over time.”