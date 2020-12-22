 Skip to main content
Christmas holiday affecting trash collection schedule

KEARNEY — City of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Christmas holiday several changes will be in effect through Saturday for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.

Residential collection

Monday through Thursday: Refuse collection will be collected on schedule. Friday’s collection will be collected on Saturday.

Recycling: Collections scheduled for the fourth Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be collected on schedule. Recycling scheduled for the fourth Friday will be collected on Saturday.

Commercial collection

Commercial Refuse: Collection scheduled for Friday will be collected on Thursday.

Commercial Recycling: Collection scheduled for Friday will be collected Saturday.

Closings

Recycling: Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Landfill: Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 1 p.m. Thursday and reopen Saturday.

