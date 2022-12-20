 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas changes Kearney refuse collection

The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the Christmas holidays.

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Christmas Holiday the following changes will be in effect Monday through Dec. 30 for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill.

Residential Collection:

• Residential refuse collection will be delayed one day, but Friday will not be affected.

Please have the container at the curb by 7 a.m.

• Residential curbside recycling scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will remain on schedule. There will be no recycling route Dec. 29 and 30 due to it being the fifth week of the month.

Commercial Collection:

• Commercial refuse collection scheduled for Monday will be delayed one day.

• Commercial recycling scheduled for Friday will be collected on schedule.

Closings:

• The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Friday and Monday.

• The Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at noon on Saturday and will reopen on Dec. 27.

