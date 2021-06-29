Christian concert Friday connects fans, artist, with their faith

KEARNEY — Coffey Anderson found success in music without much help from traditional methods.

“He has really brought himself up by his proverbial bootstraps,” said Matthew N. Anderson, stewardship director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Nebraska and no relation to the musician who shares his last name. “His music was not really picked up by any of the record labels. In the places he was performing, he was selling out venues and well accepted.”

Coffey excelled at self-promotion, Matthew notes, with versions of his music on YouTube and his own program on Netflix.

“That alone has garnered him the ability to succeed in his particular field,” Matthew Anderson said.

Coffey’s faith also created connections with his fans, releasing Christian versions of mainstream music along with country/Christian music.

Coffey released his first album, “Southern Man,” in 2008. Since then he has recorded 11 additional collections of music.

Central Nebraska audiences can catch Coffey when he performs in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church. Tickets for the show are $15-$50. Proceeds will benefit Child Evangelism Fellowship.