Christian concert Friday connects fans, artist, with their faith

KEARNEY — Coffey Anderson found success in music without much help from traditional methods.
“He has really brought himself up by his proverbial bootstraps,” said Matthew N. Anderson, stewardship director of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Nebraska and no relation to the musician who shares his last name. “His music was not really picked up by any of the record labels. In the places he was performing, he was selling out venues and well accepted.”
Coffey excelled at self-promotion, Matthew notes, with versions of his music on YouTube and his own program on Netflix.
“That alone has garnered him the ability to succeed in his particular field,” Matthew Anderson said.
Coffey’s faith also created connections with his fans, releasing Christian versions of mainstream music along with country/Christian music.
Coffey released his first album, “Southern Man,” in 2008. Since then he has recorded 11 additional collections of music.
Central Nebraska audiences can catch Coffey when he performs in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church. Tickets for the show are $15-$50. Proceeds will benefit Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Matthew noted that Coffey’s strong Christian belief seemed like a good fit for audiences in Kearney.
“Coffey went to a local university in Texas where he was a good athlete,” Matthew said. “He really leaned toward his gospel roots. He found music to be something that was meaningful to him and his family. He couldn’t get the attention of the big labels and so, being a young entrepreneur, he decided to go ahead and do self-promotion and take advantage of the technology of the day with YouTube.”
Child Evangelism Fellowship seeks to offer opportunities for children to understand the word of God. Matthew looks at the organization as a sort of mini vacation Bible school.
“We are an evangelistic children’s ministry,” he said. “We are not a stand-alone organization. We partner with local churches and we bring the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to elementary aged kids.”
For more information visit CEFcentral.org.