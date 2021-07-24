Choosing the right gig the difference between playing clubs or concerts for Guide Rock native

KEARNEY — When the D.J. Bridwell Band signed with a record company, the members of the band had to switch up the way they approach playing for audiences.

“We got a deal in September with Third and James Records out of Denver,” said guitarist Mark Humphrey. “Now we have to be careful about the kinds of gigs we choose. Right now we’re playing concerts, but before that we were a club band. In addition to our own songs, we played cover songs everybody is familiar with, to keep them happy and on the dance floor. But when we’re doing a concert, it is all us, all a D.J. Bridwell show.”

Bridwell talks between songs, explaining the backstory of his original compositions. As for the covers the band plays, Humphrey noted that the quintet puts its own stamp on the music.

“The covers we perform in concert, we’ve kind of rewritten them,” he said. “And the things we say in between the songs, there’s more storytelling. In a club, you’ve got to keep the music moving.”

Kearney audiences can hear stories and the music when the D.J. Bridwell Band performs a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Harmon Park as part of Kearney Area Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park series.

For the band members, playing in a concert setting feels more appreciative.