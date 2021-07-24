Choosing the right gig the difference between playing clubs or concerts for Guide Rock native

KEARNEY — When the D.J. Bridwell Band signed with a record company, the members of the band had to switch up the way they approach playing for audiences.
“We got a deal in September with Third and James Records out of Denver,” said guitarist Mark Humphrey. “Now we have to be careful about the kinds of gigs we choose. Right now we’re playing concerts, but before that we were a club band. In addition to our own songs, we played cover songs everybody is familiar with, to keep them happy and on the dance floor. But when we’re doing a concert, it is all us, all a D.J. Bridwell show.”
Bridwell talks between songs, explaining the backstory of his original compositions. As for the covers the band plays, Humphrey noted that the quintet puts its own stamp on the music.
“The covers we perform in concert, we’ve kind of rewritten them,” he said. “And the things we say in between the songs, there’s more storytelling. In a club, you’ve got to keep the music moving.”
Kearney audiences can hear stories and the music when the D.J. Bridwell Band performs a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Harmon Park as part of Kearney Area Arts Council’s Concerts in the Park series.
For the band members, playing in a concert setting feels more appreciative.
“It’s a crowd that’s going to sit, watch and listen — rather than conversing with each other, hanging out with friends and dancing and getting wild,” the guitarist said. “That brings the band up to a higher level. We put on more of a show and we have more presence as players.”
Bridwell, the founder and driving force of the band, writes most of the material. He looks to his roots in a small Nebraska town, Guide Rock, as inspiration.
“Growing up in a small town, you get an appreciation for life,” Bridwell said in a previous interview. “I have a lot of friends in Omaha and Lincoln who are in bands. Bands are such a dime-a-dozen deal that it doesn’t really matter. “But for us, stepping out of a town with a population of 200 and playing before a crowd of 2,000 to 5,000 people, well, that’s not how I grew up. My appreciation level is a little different than other musicians. It’s certainly a motivation for me.”
Humphrey describes the band as “real world song writing with a Southern rock type of twist, a genre he calls new country.
“We have a fiddle player who is world class,” the guitarist said. “A lot of our songs sound like traditional country ballads but then some of it really jumps up and rocks, too. The song writing is really deep.”
Humphrey, who has been performing for 40 years, played in numerous bands in Nebraska and Nevada.
“When I play with D.J., it takes everything I have in terms of overdrive and wah-wah pedals,” he said. “But then it also requires a real clean, country style of playing.”
Humphrey started playing in the D.J. Bridwell Band about two years ago. The instrumental lineup includes bass, percussion, acoustic guitar and fiddle. Humphrey plays what he calls “fill-in.”
“I add the color and I add a few solos,” he said. “I’m a support player. The lyrics are the most important thing. Whatever I can do to put emphasis on D.J.’s vocals and story, that’s what I do.”
Humphrey says of the music the band makes, “for a writer like D.J., all of his songs are stories. I’ve been around a lot of singer/songwriters and he’s one of the best that I have ever experienced. I was a fan of his before I got a shot in the band. He called me one night about two years ago and said, ‘I lost a guitar player and I have to play the next two nights.’ I told him, ‘I don’t know your material, but I’ll be there.’”
Humphrey showed up for the first gig.
“D.J’s a smart dude. He put the fiddle player, beside me,” Humphrey said. “The fiddle player would take a solo and when it was my turn to solo, the fiddle player would tap me on my leg with his bow. Then I knew to go ahead and play my part.”
To learn more about the band and to listen to songs by the group, visit DJBridwell.com.