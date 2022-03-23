Choice Gas program open to eligible customers of Black Hills Energy

LINCOLN — The annual Nebraska Choice Gas selection period for eligible Black Hills Energy residential and commercial natural gas customers begins April 1 and ends April 21. For the 2022 Nebraska Choice Gas program year, eligible customers can select from one of seven participating natural gas suppliers. Eligible customers are those who live within the participating Nebraska service area who did not make a multi-year selection in 2021.

During the three-week selection period, suppliers compete to provide the natural gas commodity to a customer for the upcoming Choice Gas period, which runs from June 1 through May 31. The participating natural gas suppliers will provide information on various prices and price options to customers, either directly or through advertising.

Black Hills Energy is the administrator of the Nebraska Choice Gas program. Eligible customers in participating Nebraska communities will begin receiving their selection packets prior to April 1.

“Choice Gas gives qualifying customers an easy way to choose the supplier and price option that suits them best to help manage their monthly natural gas utility bills,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of operations for Black Hills Energy-Nebraska. “We encourage all our Choice Gas-eligible customers to actively participate by evaluating the different price options and associated prices offered by the Choice Gas suppliers and making the selection that makes the most sense for their energy needs and budget.”

For more information, contact Black Hills Energy at 877-245-3506 or visit the Choice Gas website at choicegas.com.