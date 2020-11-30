Choice Family Health Care providing free HIV, AIDs testing on World AIDS Day

GRAND ISLAND — Choice Family Health Care provides free STD and HIV testing at locations in Grand Island and Kearney.

Dec. 1, 2020, is World AIDS Day and in recognition of that Choice Family will hand out free take-home Oraquick HIV testing kits to the public. Kits can be picked up curbside or via mail. It is free.

HIV testing at one of the Choice Family offices is a finger stick test that takes approximately 60 seconds to receive your results. As another step toward the prevention of HIV, Choice Family Health Care offers free condoms to the public every day.

Choice Family Health Care is a nonprofit health care clinic that specializes in reproductive health care and health education. The clinic accepts all insurance plans and charges on a sliding fee scale based on income. World AIDS Day, designated on Dec. 1 every year since 1988, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease.

For more information about Choice Family Health Care, visit choicefamilyhealthcare.org.