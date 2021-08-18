Chipotle Mexican Grill targets Kearney for new restaurant

KEARNEY — A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is planned for the lot at Hilltop Mall formerly occupied by Golf USA.

Earlier this month, the Golf USA building at 5001 Second Ave. was demolished to make space for the Chipotle restaurant.

The lot encompasses a little more than one-half acre, and will accommodate a restaurant with 2,325 square feet.

Building permits on file at Kearney City Hall show the restaurant will be built in two stages. A contractor will construct the shell of the building. That part of the work is listed as an $840,000 project.

Finishing out the interior and exterior with the Chipotle look will cost another $443,500, according to the building permit.

There’s no word when construction will begin or how soon the restaurant will open. The Hub was unable to reach a spokesperson at Chipotle’s corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, California, but a source close to the project confirmed the Mexican restaurant will be built in Kearney.

ReCor Properties of Mission, Kansas, owns the property where the Chipotle will be built. ReCor specializes in developing commercial properties, including restaurants.