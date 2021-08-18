 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chipotle Mexican Grill targets Kearney for new restaurant
0 Comments
breaking top story

Chipotle Mexican Grill targets Kearney for new restaurant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chipotle

An empty lot is all that remains of the former Golf USA site at 5001 Second Ave., near Hilltop Mall. A Chipotle restaurant will be built on the site.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is planned for the lot at Hilltop Mall formerly occupied by Golf USA.

Earlier this month, the Golf USA building at 5001 Second Ave. was demolished to make space for the Chipotle restaurant.

The lot encompasses a little more than one-half acre, and will accommodate a restaurant with 2,325 square feet.

Building permits on file at Kearney City Hall show the restaurant will be built in two stages. A contractor will construct the shell of the building. That part of the work is listed as an $840,000 project.

Finishing out the interior and exterior with the Chipotle look will cost another $443,500, according to the building permit.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s no word when construction will begin or how soon the restaurant will open. The Hub was unable to reach a spokesperson at Chipotle’s corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, California, but a source close to the project confirmed the Mexican restaurant will be built in Kearney.

Golf USA

The new Chipotle restaurant will be built on the site of the former Golf USA at 5001 Second Ave. 

ReCor Properties of Mission, Kansas, owns the property where the Chipotle will be built. ReCor specializes in developing commercial properties, including restaurants.

According to the Buffalo County Register of Deeds, the Golf USA property was purchased for $750,000 in August 2020.

Golf USA announced in January 2020 that after 26 years, the business near Kearney’s Hilltop Mall was closing.

The golf retailer’s announcement came as space at Hilltop Mall, which was formerly occupied by Herbergers, was being subdivided into several new businesses, including the Kohls Department Store, a fitness gym, discount retail business and dance studio.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This royal birthday tradition is about to change

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News