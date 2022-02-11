Chipotle Mexican Grill in Kearney now open, still hiring

KEARNEY — Chipotle Mexican Grill has opened its restaurant in Kearney.

The restaurant opened Friday and occupies the space that formerly housed Golf USA near the Hilltop mall at 5001 Second Ave.

According to a company press release, the Kearney location features a Chipotlane drive-thru window that allows guests to pick up their orders placed digitally through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com, quickly and conveniently without leaving their vehicle.

The restaurant is open daily10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

The first 50 people in line on Friday received complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise. In addition, guests who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase

The new restaurant is hiring at the Kearney location. There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:

Crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year;

Debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language; and

Access to mental health care for employees and their families.

More information is available at chipotle.com/careers.