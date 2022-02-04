Chipotle in Kearney sets opening date for February 11

KEARNEY — Kearney’s new Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in one week, on Feb. 11.

That is what External Communications Analyst Sally Evans responded on behalf of Chipotle when the Kearney Hub asked whether the place would open soon because it has been hiring.

The new Chipotle occupies the location where Golf USA stood at 5001 Second Ave. on the west side of Hilltop Mall.

The golf building was demolished and the Chipotle restaurant replaced it.

The lot encompasses a little more than one-half acre. The restaurant will be 2,325 square feet.

Building permits on file at Kearney City Hall show the restaurant is an $840,000 project. Finishing out the interior and exterior with the Chipotle look was another $443,500, according to the building permit.

ReCor Properties of Mission, Kansas, owns the property and specializes in developing commercial properties, including restaurants.

According to the Buffalo County Register of Deeds, the Golf USA property was purchased for $750,000 in August 2020.