Children risk Type I diabetes after COVID, Two Rivers health director says

KEARNEY — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads faster than a prairie fire, Two Rivers Public Health Department is urging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, especially people under 18.
Many in that age group are developing Type I diabetes after recovering from COVID, according to Jeremy Eschliman, the Two Rivers health director.
“New diagnoses of Type I diabetes is up 166% nationwide. We don’t know everything about Type 1 diabetes, but it often develops after a viral infection of some kind, and this is playing out with COVID,” he said Friday. “It’s one of the best reasons to make sure kids get vaccines. Even though a COVID illness may not be severe, we don’t want to increase odds of child turning up a couple months down the road with diabetes.”
Vaccines are available for children aged 5 and older.
Eschliman’s comments came during the weekly community call from Two Rivers. COVID cases are soaring right now, with 764 cases confirmed by Two Rivers last week (Jan. 5-12.) That’s twice as many as the previous week, and four times as many as the week before that.
This surge is unprecedented in the last two years that Two Rivers has been tracking the epidemic, Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said after the call. It’s the single largest weekly spike in new COVID cases since April 2020.
Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, noted that this is more than double the cases confirmed during peak weeks in January 2021.
Isolation vs. quarantine
Puckett noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine and isolation guidelines. Quarantine is for people who have been exposed through contact, but in whom COVID has not been confirmed. Vaccinated people over 18 should quarantine if they have not received a booster shot, along with those who have received just one, but not two, shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
She said they should isolate for at least five full days, then wear a mask in public for the next five days. They should wear a mask at home if they are in close contact with others.
Regarding isolation, people who have confirmed cases of COVID should isolate for five days, beginning with the first day of symptoms or the first day of testing positive. If they still have a fever after five days, they should remain isolated until the fever is gone.
Hospitals struggle
Nationwide, 63 million people have had COVID, and 842,873 have died, Puckett said. Nebraska has seen 2.8 million cases and 3,527 deaths. “I can remember when deaths were around 200 or 300, and now it’s more than 3,000,” Puckett said.
The Two Rivers seven-day average is 103 new cases a day, “far above where we were last year,” she added. Most cases confirmed last week were in people aged 20-29, and most had not been vaccinated.
Since March 20, 2020, 175 people have died of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Hospital data is sobering, both Puckett and Eschliman said, “Twenty-five percent of all the people in hospitals are COVID patients,” Eschliman said, and hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages due to nurse burnout.
As of Jan. 13, just 56 of Two Rivers’ 205 hospital beds were available. Six ICU beds were available. Six ventilators are in use. Right now, 34 COVID patients are in regional hospitals, along with one pediatric patient. Two more adults are being tested for COVID.
“The statistics change day by day, hour by hour. We shouldn’t be excited about available beds because it doesn’t tell the whole story,” he said.
Puckett said generally between six and 10 ICU beds are needed for the Two Rivers seven-county district of 97,103 people, but “that’s not great considering people who have heart problems and other conditions. People are not as acutely ill with the omicron variant of COVID as they were with delta or other variants, but there are so many of them. Those sheer numbers will overwhelm hospitals,” she said.
On other points:
- Eschliman credited “unseen” laboratory workers who “have put forth so much effort for a few long years. These people have put in incredible hours under pretty grim circumstances.”
- Cases of flu are slowly increasing in the eastern and central U.S. It began with children but is now spreading to people over 25.
- The COVID testing trailer at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds will be closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- Molnupiravir, a new oral antiviral medication for people over 18, has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat moderate to severe COVID-19. It is for COVID patients who are at high risk for developing severe COVID, and for whom alternative FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment options are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
Molnupiravir cannot be started on patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. It cannot be used to prevent COVID-19.