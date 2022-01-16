Children risk Type I diabetes after COVID, Two Rivers health director says

The Two Rivers seven-day average is 103 new cases a day, “far above where we were last year,” she added. Most cases confirmed last week were in people aged 20-29, and most had not been vaccinated.

Since March 20, 2020, 175 people have died of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Hospital data is sobering, both Puckett and Eschliman said, “Twenty-five percent of all the people in hospitals are COVID patients,” Eschliman said, and hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages due to nurse burnout.

As of Jan. 13, just 56 of Two Rivers’ 205 hospital beds were available. Six ICU beds were available. Six ventilators are in use. Right now, 34 COVID patients are in regional hospitals, along with one pediatric patient. Two more adults are being tested for COVID.

“The statistics change day by day, hour by hour. We shouldn’t be excited about available beds because it doesn’t tell the whole story,” he said.