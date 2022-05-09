Childhood hepatitis puzzles Two Rivers health experts

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health District is among six health departments in Nebraska investigating cases of pediatric hepatitis.

The single case in Two Rivers is one of nine cases reported in the state between Nov. 5, 2021, and March 6, 2022. Patients range in age from one to nine years old. None has died.

Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska State epidemiologist said, “ It’s not yet clear if these cases of hepatitis are a result of adenovirus infection, a combination of infections or a factor not yet identified.”

Adenoviruses spread through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces. They traditionally cause common colds, diarrhea and pink eye.

Donahue said clinicians should notify their local public health department if they are treating a patient less than 10 years of age with hepatitis of unknown origin.