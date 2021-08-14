Child care providers facing possible changes in state infant care guidelines

“We might be able to have a connection where somebody might pay for these trainings or there might be scholarships,” Werth said. “But if a child care center is investing money and then get those training for their staff and their staff leave in three months, then they are just completely out of the funds they just spent to get the first aid training, CPR training, fingerprints, the Safe With You training, Early Learning Guidelines.”

For a day care facility to be a Step Up to Quality center, staff and directors have a certain amount of training hours to complete. To maintain this status, day care centers need the funds for training and staff members who are willing to stay.

Step Up to Quality provides coaching and resources to programs wanting to provide a higher quality of care as an educator or provider. The service is available to licensed family child care homes, licensed child care center, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, public school-operated early childhood programs and licensed preschools.

The steps include competing orientation, applications and providing professional records. To finish Step Up to Quality, child care providers complete observations, develop an action plan and receive an on-site rating.