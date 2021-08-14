Child care providers facing possible changes in state infant care guidelines

EDITOR’S NOTE: Stories in today and Monday’s Kearney Hub will explore the day care industry in Nebraska and how operators are providing the services in their communities.
LINCOLN — As Nebraska officials were looking to help child care providers across the state bounce back after the pandemic, they almost created more challenges for them.
Public hearings were held for child care providers and families to comment on the proposed changes on Oct. 21, 2020, and May 19, 2021.
A summary of the proposed changes discussed at the second hearing include implementing requirements for fingerprinting and background checks, updating health information reports, updating preservice training requirements, clarifying the use of restraints, requiring written consent for photographing children, sharing on social media and requiring vaccinations by a licensed veterinarian for most pets.
The changes that many Kearney in-home child care providers focused on were the ones surrounding infant care. These would have required infants to sleep on the same level of the home where other children were learning or playing in the home, and child care providers would have to observe and document that they had checked on sleeping infants every 20 minutes.
Before being enacted, the changes will face several rounds of approval by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services officials.
The suggested changes would have limited the classroom sizes of children at licensed child care facilities. For example, the number of infants in a room would drop from 12 to eight. The number of toddlers would drop from 18 to 12, preschool children would max out at 20, and older children in school would be limited to 30.
The DHHS suspended these changes on June 2 after hearing from day care providers and families across the state.
According to the press release, “In the coming months, DHHS will continue to evolve in its understanding of the impact of the pandemic on child care providers and child care availability, capacity and access. DHHS will partner with child care providers to continue to chart our path forward.”
In the meantime, day care centers still are experiencing a shortage of staff members.
“Many industries in Nebraska are experiencing a worker shortage. Day cares are no different,” said Garret Swanson, DHHS public information officer. “We cannot speculate as to the exact reason, or reasons, behind what is causing a worker shortage.”
Shonna Werth provided more insight as the assistant vice president of early childhood with the Nebraska Children and Families Fund. Prior to this position, she also had worked as a licensing specialist in Buffalo County and surrounding areas.
DHHS announced a partnership with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation to award funds to child care providers in July 2020.
The goals of this partnership were meant to financially stabilize child care providers who had to decrease their numbers to follow state COVID capacity guidelines and to purchase cleaning supplies. The partnership also was meant to reopen child care programs.
Werth acknowledged low wages as the main cause for the staff shortages.
“You want a good, quality person, but you can only afford to pay $11 an hour, but McDonald’s down the street can pay $13, and you have benefits at McDonald’s,” Werth said. “That gap of being able to pay staff the wage they deserve, offer them any benefits that really make a job look enticing, but not carry on that cost to your families who are already probably struggling to pay child care fees — is a hard equation to solve.”
The correlation between staff wages and family fees was described as a “ripple effect” by Werth.
Alongside low funds, the licensing and training process bring other fees for child care facilities. Werth mentioned how four-hour Safe With You classes can cost approximately $20 per person. Early Learning Guidelines training involves a six-hour class that can be $35-$45. The expenses for some virtual classes have increased, according to Werth, because online assistants are proctoring the class.
“We might be able to have a connection where somebody might pay for these trainings or there might be scholarships,” Werth said. “But if a child care center is investing money and then get those training for their staff and their staff leave in three months, then they are just completely out of the funds they just spent to get the first aid training, CPR training, fingerprints, the Safe With You training, Early Learning Guidelines.”
For a day care facility to be a Step Up to Quality center, staff and directors have a certain amount of training hours to complete. To maintain this status, day care centers need the funds for training and staff members who are willing to stay.
Step Up to Quality provides coaching and resources to programs wanting to provide a higher quality of care as an educator or provider. The service is available to licensed family child care homes, licensed child care center, Head Start and Early Head Start programs, public school-operated early childhood programs and licensed preschools.
The steps include competing orientation, applications and providing professional records. To finish Step Up to Quality, child care providers complete observations, develop an action plan and receive an on-site rating.
Werth said nonprofit day cares also are able to apply for grants, making it difficult for day cares that are open for profit to get the funds they need.
Competition between public schools and day care centers also plays a part in the staff shortage. Public schools offer more benefits and higher wages to people with associates or bachelor’s degrees in child care.
To find a solution, Werth said it takes “an entire community to come together.”
“(Buffalo County day care providers) know workforce is contributing to capacity,” Werth said. “They can’t hire, they can’t open classrooms, they can’t pay their staff to keep staff there, and that is probably something that I’m guessing Buffalo County will truly spend some time looking into how do they figure that part out.”