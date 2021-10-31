Child care grants availabe for providers hit hard by COVID

Child care providers may be eligible for funds from the $140 million Nebraska Child Care Stabilization Act, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Child care providers were hit hard financially when COVID-19 closed schools, day care centers and related services. Now, Nebraska will receive approximately $140 million of the American Rescue Plan Act’s $24 billion in relief funds.
Grant applications are being accepted through Nov. 24.
Visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/childcare or call toll-free 833-500-8810 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
