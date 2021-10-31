 Skip to main content
Child care grants availabe for providers hit hard by COVID
Child care grants availabe for providers hit hard by COVID

Child care providers may be eligible for funds from the $140 million Nebraska Child Care Stabilization Act, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Child care providers were hit hard financially when COVID-19 closed schools, day care centers and related services. Now, Nebraska will receive approximately $140 million of the American Rescue Plan Act’s $24 billion in relief funds.

Grant applications are being accepted through Nov. 24.

Visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/childcare or call toll-free 833-500-8810 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

