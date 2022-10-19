Chicago man arrested near Kearney after pursuit, throwing handgun from car

KEARNEY — An Illinois man was arrested on three felonies Tuesday following a pursuit in Hall and Buffalo Counties.

Around 3:25 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 80 over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop one mile east of the Wood River interchange.

As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle continued west with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour. After approximately 15 minutes, troopers deployed stop sticks and the car stopped in the median of I-80, where the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

During the pursuit, the trooper observed the driver throw multiple items out of the vehicle. Another trooper was able to locate a handgun believed to have been thrown from the vehicle two miles east of Shelton.

The driver, Steven Little, 32, of Chicago, Illinois was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing a peace officer, and numerous traffic violations.

Little was lodged in Hall County Jail.