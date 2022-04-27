CHI St. Francis president to temporarily oversee Good Sam

KEARNEY —Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, will serve as interim president at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, since the retirement of Mike Schnieders in late March.

The appointment is temporary until a leader is hired to replace Schnieders, who had served as Good Sam’s president for nearly 12 years. The permanent replacement could be appointed by summer, Hannon said.

Hannon, along with Good Sam’s administrative team, is overseeing operations of the hospital. That team includes Kimber Bonner, vice president, Patient Care Services; Dr. Dennis Edwards, vice president, Medical Operations, and Lisa Webb, vice president, Operational Finance.

“Good Samaritan has skilled and very experienced administrators. Along with Mike, they’ve dedicated the last six months to ensuring a smooth transition. They have all the bases covered,” Hannon said.

The search for Schnieders’ replacement is ongoing.

“Mike left big shoes to fill. We have some great candidates. It’s my hope we’ll announce the new president in the next couple of months,” Hannon said.