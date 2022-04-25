CHI Health's Project SEARCH gives those with disabilites experience, confidence

KEARNEY — Katie Philpot’s eyes lit up when her mentor, Dorine Khayat, asked Philpot to surprise her and make any drink she liked.

“No peeking,” Philpot teased Khayat as she immediately got to work making espresso shots for a chocolaty iced coffee behind the counter of CHI Health Good Samaritan’s coffee cart, Healing Grounds.

Since August, Philpot, 20, has taken part in Good Sam’s Project SEARCH through Kearney High School. The program is in partnership with Nebraska VR. It is a one-year high school transition program that provides training and education intended to lead to employment for individuals with disabilities.

Students can apply for the program if they have completed academic requirements and are in their last year of high school.

Good Sam and KHS have partnered together since 2009 to provide the program to area students. Applications for Project SEARCH are completed in the spring, and they typically have about six students take part in it each year. There are currently four KHS students enrolled in Project SEARCH.

Each student completes three different 10-week internships in the hospital, explained Anissa Paitz, Good Sam’s public relations strategist.

Philpot has worked in inpatient rehab, physical therapy and materials management. Her current rotation has her working at Healing Grounds and the Wellness Center. Making coffee and her favorite drink, carmelicious, is her favorite job so far.

“Katie caught on to that very quickly. She does a great job,” said Steph Maaske, KHS Project SEARCH teacher.

Along with learning how to make an array of drinks, Philpot said the position has helped her learn how to interact with customers and to count money. The experience gives Philpot and the other students an opportunity to explore different jobs and to discover what they may or may not like, Maaske said.

Maaske works with the program participants on handling different experiences in the workplace including applications, interviewing and resigning. The students gain work experience, but they gain confidence and learn to advocate for themselves as well.

“The thing that just is so fun is to watch them grow; when they come in and how their confidence just continues to grow as they progress through the program,” Maaske said.

Philpot coaches gymnastics at Kearney School of Dance and Gymnastics, and she has been applying for jobs as a barista in the community.

A graduation ceremony will be held for Project SEARCH participants May 13 at Good Sam’s cafeteria with a reception following.

Since beginning the program last fall, Maaske has seen Philpot blossom.

“Ever since even the first internship. Katie has grown so much. (She has) kind of come out of her shell and been put in different situations with new people, new mentors. And having to advocate for herself and interacting with patients and people in the hospital. She’s done a great job in all her rotations,” Maaske said.